Lake-Sumter State College announces interim president

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake-Sumter State College has appointed a new president.

This announcement comes after the previous president, Dr. Heather Bigard, resigned from the college, citing personal reasons and “focusing on her health and family.”

On Friday, the District Board of Trustees of Lake-Sumter State College voted to name Dr. Laura Byrd Interim President.

Byrd was the Senior Vice President of Institutional Advancement at Lake-Sumter.

She has been with the college since 2017 and has over 20 years of higher education experience.

Byrd has also worked with multiple departments, including Career Services, Community Relations and the Foundation.

Bret Jones, Chair of the District Board of Trustees, thanked Bigard for her work as president and for supporting the students thus far.

“The District Board sent a clear message tonight that they have confidence in Dr. Laura Byrd and her ability to provide leadership to this great college,” Jones said.

Byrd also said she was grateful for Lake-Sumter’s vote of confidence.

“I look forward to working with the vice presidents and our talented faculty and staff to continue our focus on the strategic priorities of expanding access, student success, and workforce development,” Byrd said.

