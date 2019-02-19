  • Landlord plans to evict El Rinconcito Bar & Grill following shooting

    By: Steve Barrett , Sarah Wilson

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The landlord for a bar off East Colonial Drive plans to evict the business after a man was shot in the head in the parking lot early Monday. 

    Deputies said the shooting happened just west of Semoran Boulevard after 4 a.m. outside of El Rinconcito Bar & Grill.

    Deputies said the man was found with a gunshot wound to his head inside of a gray vehicle. A passenger in the car was uninjured, but the vehicle had bullet holes on the hood and a flat tire. Investigators said armed security guards were involved in the incident.

    The injured man was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

    A neighbor said he called 911 after hearing at least 30 gunshots.

    The bar has been cited for multiple code violations in the past, according to the county. 

    Deputies have previously arrested employees for serving alcohol after hours. 

    Managers for the bar could not be reached for comment. 

