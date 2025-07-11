Law enforcement officers nationwide are federally empowered to enforce immigration laws, FDLE say

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announced that law enforcement officers nationwide are now federally authorized to enforce immigration laws through the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) program.

This certification expands Florida’s law enforcement, supporting Governor Ron DeSantis’ goal to protect communities and uphold the rule of law. It allows ICE to delegate immigration enforcement powers to trained and approved state and local officers.

“Under the direction of Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida continues to lead the way in combating the threat posed by illegal immigration,” said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass.

Under the FDLE Task Force Model, ICE gives FDLE authority to perform immigration officer functions under federal oversight. This includes identifying and removing criminal aliens eligible for removal before release.

Authorities state that the certification authorizes FDLE agents to interrogate suspected aliens, arrest and detain individuals attempting unlawful entry, deliver detained illegal immigrants to ICE, enforce felony arrests under federal immigration law, serve warrants for immigration violations, and administer oaths and collect evidence.

Larry Keefe, Executive Director of the State Board of Immigration Enforcement, stated, “Governor Ron DeSantis has built a model in Florida where state and local law enforcement don’t just assist in immigration enforcement—they lead it, shoulder-to-shoulder with our federal partners.”

FDLE agents and officers feel empowered by ICE to issue immigration detainers, prepare charging documents for ICE review and hold detainees until transfer to federal facilities, avoiding unnecessary releases due to capacity issues. With the new certification, FDLE agents and officers say they can better support federal partners in protecting the homeland and removing criminal aliens from Florida, enhancing immigration law enforcement.

