Lawmakers question spending by nonprofit created by Florida’s First Lady

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
LEON COUNTY, Fla. — The president of a nonprofit established by Florida’s First Lady, Casey DeSantis, acknowledges that mistakes were made with its tax filings.

Hope Florida’s president admitted to a House subcommittee that the nonprofit did not file required tax documents and other records.

The welfare assistance program has been under heavy scrutiny since receiving $10 million from a Medicaid settlement.

Lawmakers argue that the settlement money was used to oppose last year’s recreational marijuana bill.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

