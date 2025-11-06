Lawsuit claims homeowners association ignored complaints that could have prevented deadly dog attack

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The family of an 8-year-old boy killed by two dogs near DeLand in January has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

The lawsuit is against Berry’s Ridge Homeowners Association Inc. and Specialty Management Company of Central Florida. It claims the homeowners association ignored complaints about a faulty security gate in the neighborhood

Michael Millet‘s family believes that if the gate was working, the dogs would have never made it into the neighborhood.

Michael was fatally mauled while riding his bicycle with a friend. Deputies said he went to pet the dogs when they attacked.

The dogs’ owners, Brandy Hodil and Amanda Franco, are facing felony charges of evidence tampering. Franco also faces a misdemeanor of owning a dog that was not previously declared dangerous but caused great bodily harm or death

Investigators say the two discussed the dogs’ violent tendencies with a neighbor on Facebook. They are also accused of deleting messages about the dogs being loose the night Michael was killed.

