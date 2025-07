LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A California woman is suing Walt Disney World over an incident at Typhoon Lagoon.

The lawsuit claims she was in the wave pool and was hit with a massive wave that knocked her into the bottom of the pool, leaving her with permanent injuries in July 2023.

She’s asking for $50,000 in damages.

