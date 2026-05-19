Leesburg’s 45-year-old Palm Harbor Drive Bridge shows serious damage

LEESBURG, Fla. — The Palm Harbor Drive Bridge in Leesburg, Fla., requires fixing or replacement due to structural concerns.

The structure has been serving the area wonderfully for 45 years and is truly vital for Leesburg. It provides the only permanent access route for residents and emergency services, ensuring everyone can get through comfortably and safely.

The Palm Harbor Drive Bridge in Leesburg, Fla. The Palm Harbor Drive Bridge in Leesburg, Fla., requires fixing or replacement due to structural concerns.

The problems with the bridge first appeared when a passing boater observed substantial damage to the seawall. Afterwards, local residents reported visible cracks along the walking path and the approach lanes of the bridge.

A formal structural evaluation was carried out to determine the level of damage. The engineering assessment identified significant soil erosion near the bridge’s supporting elements.

Engineers determined that encroaching root systems from nearby cypress trees had heavily accelerated this erosion.

The city is currently working to address the necessary repairs or replacement of the Palm Harbor Drive Bridge.

Discussions regarding the bridge’s future were held at a May 11 meeting.

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