Legal fees may be sought from Orange County in rent control battle

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County could be forced to pay legal fees connected to its fight for rent control.

An appeals court has determined the two groups representing realtors and landlords can go after attorney fees from the county.

They sued the county in 2022 after commissioners adopted a rent control proposal. The lawsuit was originally dismissed after the state Legislature prohibited rent control in 2023.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group