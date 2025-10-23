LEGOLAND Florida announces holiday celebrations

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — LEGOLAND Florida Resort is set to celebrate the holiday season with its annual “Holidays at LEGOLAND” event, starting Dec. 6.

The event will take place on select dates in December, including the 6th, 13th, 20th, and from the 24th to the 31st.

Families visiting the resort can enjoy a variety of festive activities, such as strolling beneath twinkling lights, meeting LEGO Santa and friends, and viewing a 30-foot-tall LEGO Christmas Tree built from over 360,000 bricks.

The theme park said this year the event will have a range of festive attractions and activities for families.

Guests will have the opportunity to take photos with a life-size LEGO sleigh and reindeer, a massive LEGO wreath, and other holiday-themed LEGO decorations throughout the park.

The park will also feature reindeer-approved shows and live performances, transforming LEGOLAND Florida into a winter wonderland.

Families can participate in a Sleigh Build Competition, where they can design and race their own LEGO sleighs for a chance to win a grand prize.

The park said other activities include the Festival of Flurries, the North Pole Postal Service, and Santa’s Toy Build.

The event will end on December 31 with Florida’s only Kids’ New Year’s Eve Celebration, featuring extended park hours, festive activities, and a fireworks show with a “brick drop” over Lake Eloise. Special 3D glasses will be provided to transform the fireworks into exploding LEGO bricks.

