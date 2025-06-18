LEGOLAND Florida celebrates Florida Panthers at the Stanley Cup with LEGO Tribute

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — As the Florida Panthers are just one victory away from winning the Stanley Cup, LEGOLAND Florida Resort has unveiled a tribute to celebrate the hockey team.

Officials said three Master Model Builders used over 2,000 LEGO pieces to create a scene featuring 20 cheering Florida Panther fans and six LEGO Panthers; some are even sporting their team jerseys.

This installation is currently on display in Miniland U.S.A., set against a backdrop reminiscent of Miami.

Officials said the builders took over ten hours to craft the display, which shows fans armed with miniature hockey sticks and rats.

Visitors can check out the display and feel the thrill of the game right in the heart of the park.

