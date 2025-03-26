WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Something big is coming to Legoland Florida, and it’s all indoors.

Park officials said crews are working on a “first-of-its-kind” indoor roller coaster.

The same ride is also being built at Legoland California.

Photos: Legoland Florida plans to open new indoor roller coaster by next year

The company is spending a combined $90 million on the rides, making it the biggest investment in its history.

The Florida coaster is expected to open next year.

