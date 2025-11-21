Let the Good Times Roll: Universal Orlando unveils dates for Mardi Gras 2026

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort is set to host Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval from Feb 7 to April 4, 2026, featuring vibrant entertainment, live music, and global cuisine.

The celebration will include a nightly parade with glittering floats, high-energy street performers, and colorful beads. Guests can also enjoy live performances from some of the biggest names in music on select nights, along with a diverse array of international cuisine inspired by New Orleans’ iconic flavors.

Guests have the opportunity to enhance their Mardi Gras experience with the Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience. This offering includes a savory three-course meal and the thrill of tossing beads from a parade float.

The Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience is available for purchase now, starting at $94.99 plus tax per person. Universal Orlando Passholders can receive a 15% discount when purchasing online or at the park.

Guests can enjoy the excitement of Universal Mardi Gras as part of regular admission to Universal Studios Florida or with a valid Universal Orlando Annual or Seasonal Pass. More details about the event, including the concert line-up, will be revealed soon.

