Let’s roll! Central Florida International Auto Show returns to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Whether you’re a bona fide auto enthusiast or just looking to window shop new cars without the pressure of a salesperson, you’re in luck.

The Central Florida International Auto Show rolls into the Orange County Convention Center on Thursday.

Organizers said this year’s event boasts hundreds of new cars, trucks SUVs, electric vehicles, hybrids, and more.

Product specialists will be on hand to help visitors learn about the latest features and technology for 2024 models, and they’ll even offer test drives.

Some of this year’s featured vehicles include:

Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Toyota Grand Highlander

Ford Maverick

Nissan Ariya Platinum

Hyundai Ioniq

Kia EV6

Toyota Tacoma

The event runs Nov. 2 through Nov. 5 and is open to the public from:

12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday & Friday

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

The event takes place in the Convention Center’s North Concourse, located at 9400 Universal Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32819.

For more details on the Central Florida International Auto Show, including ticket information, click here.

