  • Life sentence or death penalty: Penalty phase underway for man who killed Winter Park nanny

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Jury members are back in court Monday to deliberate whether Scott Nelson will face life in prison or the death penalty for the murder of Winter Park caregiver Jennifer Fulford in 2017.

    The jury convicted Nelson of first-degree murder, kidnapping, carjacking and robbery on Friday.

    Nelson admitted to the crimes on the stand during the trial.

    Nelson testified Thursday that he "wasn’t planning on killing" Fulford.

    Nelson's attorneys are presenting evidence Monday to try and keep him off death row.

    They said they will bring in the doctors who evaluated Nelson and said he suffered head injuries as a child and suffers from depression.

    Prosecutors said they will discount a mental illness diagnosis.

    A death sentence requires a unanimous decision by the jury.

