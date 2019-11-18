Like wine & need weekend plans? This holiday wine walk in Orlando might be for you

ORLANDO, Fla. - Several thousand people are expected to gather along the shores of Lake Ivanhoe on Saturday for Ivanhoe Village's annual Jingle Eve holiday event.
The family friendly event is free and open to the public and will include a fireworks display, live music, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, bounce houses, face painting, balloon animals and an obstacle course.
If you like wine, there also will be a "12 wines of Christmas" wine walk during which you may sample various wines at area businesses.
Tickets are $40 apiece ahead of time but will increase to $50 on Saturday, so you might want to buy your ticket in advance if you're interested in the wine walk.
Organizers said the event has been held for more than 20 years, and last year's festivities drew about 3,000 people.
Jingle Eve runs from 5 p.m. till 10 p.m.
Click here to buy tickets and to read what wines will be served, click here to RSVP to the event on Facebook and be sure to download the free WFTV weather app before you head out Saturday evening so you can check the weather.
