ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies fatally shot a 41-year-old man Friday morning while searching a home in the Union Park neighborhood, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said.

Investigators said that at about 8:45 a.m., they were searching the home on Jepson Street near Lake Underhill and Rouse roads when three deputies shot the man.

It is unknown if the man was armed, but the man resisted or made some type of movement, Mina said.

Mina said the man was wanted for selling and dealing heroin and cocaine. He said drugs were discovered in the home, and $26,000 was seized from the man's bank account Friday morning.

The man was involved in a mid- to large-sized drug operation in which he would buy kilos of heroin and cocaine and split them up for runners, Mina said.

He said investigators have been testing a powdery substance in the home to determine if it is fentanyl.​​​​​​​ He said the man had six felony drug and gun convictions.

The deputies were uninjured. They have been placed on paid administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the shooting, which is standard protocol.

Investigators said a woman and a child were in the home when the man was killed, but they were uninjured.

The identities of those involved in the shooting have not been released.

A resident told Channel 9 that she heard at least five gunshots. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

