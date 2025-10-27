LIVE UPDATES: Weather Alerts issued across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Weather Service across Central Florida has issued the following Warnings.
CURRENT ALERTS
Lake County, FL, Flash Flood Warning until 7:30 PM
Orange County, FL Flash Flood Warning until 7:30 PM
ENDED
Port Orange FL, Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:45 PM
DeLand FL, Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:45 PM
Edgewater FL, Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:45 PM
New Smyrna Beach, FL, Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:45 PM
Ocoee FL, Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:45 PM
Winter Garden FL, Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:45 PM
Doctor Phillips FL, Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:45 PM
Wedgefield FL, Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:45 PM
Lake Mary Jane FL, Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:45 PM
Christmas FL, Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:45 PM
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2025 Cox Media Group