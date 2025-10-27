Local

LIVE UPDATES: Weather Alerts issued across Central Florida

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Lightning Authorities in Seaside Park, New Jersey, said a man died on Sunday, June 23, 2024, after he was struck by lightning while trying to warn beachgoers about an incoming storm. (Oleg_Yakovlev - stock.adobe.com, File)
ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Weather Service across Central Florida has issued the following Warnings.

CURRENT ALERTS

Lake County, FL, Flash Flood Warning until 7:30 PM

Orange County, FL Flash Flood Warning until 7:30 PM

ENDED

Port Orange FL, Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:45 PM

DeLand FL, Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:45 PM

Edgewater FL, Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:45 PM

New Smyrna Beach, FL, Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:45 PM

Ocoee FL, Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:45 PM

Winter Garden FL, Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:45 PM

Doctor Phillips FL, Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:45 PM

Wedgefield FL, Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:45 PM

Lake Mary Jane FL, Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:45 PM

Christmas FL, Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:45 PM

