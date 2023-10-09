Local coffee company raises money for first responders

LONGWOOD, Fla. — “Coffee with a Purpose” is the slogan for First Responders Coffee Company, a local coffee company out of Longwood.

But Brent Tucker, the owner of FRCC, said the slogan is much more than words.

FRCC raises money for law enforcement, firefighters, nurses and other causes.

“20% of everything that goes out of our doors goes back to first responders,” said Tucker.

Serving others is nothing new for Tucker. After 9/11, he served in the military for 20 years, where he was a Green Beret and Delta Force Operator during his career. In 2021, he retired from the military and began training law enforcement.

“I got to see first responders- firsthand what they deal with and the lack of resources they have to deal with those problems,” said Tucker.

So, about one year ago, he started FRCC, which helps pay for equipment, training and mental health treatment for first responders across the country.

The company also donated money to the two officers who were recently shot by a suspect in Downtown Orlando, as well as the family of Orange County Deputy Michael Milmerstadt, who died from a head injury he got while off duty in March.

“The proceeds from this go directly to his family,” Tucker said while pointing to a coffee bag branded with Milmerstadt’s name.

“As a mother, it gives me a little bit of peace knowing the amount of lives my son touched in such a positive way,” said Milmerstadt’s mother, Jeanine Maxwell. “He was all about his family, his teammates and was all about helping others.”

He leaves behind a wife and three children.

His mother says she’s thankful for all the support Tucker and his team have given her family.

“Even if it wasn’t for them putting my son’s name on the bag, just what they do for the community alone is worth everybody supporting that company,” said Maxwell.

