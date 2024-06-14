Local educators develop custom learning experiences for preschoolers

OVIEDO, Fla. — A local school is launching a unique preschool program.

The Young Innovators Academy has teamed up with the Early Learning Coalition to develop custom learning experiences for preschoolers.

The program will involve input from students, parents and teachers.

Educators say their ultimate goal is to support an independent and collective agency in their students.

“To really have young people see themselves as the creators of their own experiences. Not just the consumers of those experiences,” said educator Edward Clapp.

The new program will be taught at both locations of the Young Innovators Academy in Oviedo and Winter Garden.

