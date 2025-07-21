Local first responders return home after Texas flooding deployment

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Local first responders are returning home after deploying to help victims recovering from devastating floods in Texas.

Florida Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 8 deployed on July 7 and conducted search and rescue operations in areas such as Kerr County and Cow Creek in Travis County.

They also participated in air reconnaissance missions and redeployed to Lampasas as a swift water quick reaction force.

Throughout their deployment, TF-8 conducted vital search and rescue operations, including hasty and grid searches along swollen rivers and creeks.

One of the team members supported air missions by helicopter.

When flash flood warnings shifted the mission, the team redeployed to Lampasas, prepared to respond swiftly as a quick reaction force.

Officials said these Central Florida heroes remained ready, flexible, and focused during their deployment.

