Local group works to help veterans struggling to find work after military

ORLANDO, Fla. — An issue now impacting our military is finding a job.

Every year, nearly 200,000 service members transition to civilian life. Many of them struggle to find work.

Only one in four U.S. veterans have a job lined up after leaving the armed forces. It’s a problem Career Source Central Florida has noticed.

From Fort Stewart in Georgia to Central Florida, U.S. Army Veteran PFC Jacquelise Etienne, felt lost after her more than four years of service, especially after being medically retired.

“It was very challenging getting back into the civilian world,” Etienne said.

U.S. Army Veteran Specialist Anthony Harris, who now serves as a Local Veteran Rep at Career Source Central Florida, knows that struggle all too well.

“It’s like losing your family when you get out of the military,” Harris said. “You’re lost. You don’t have anyone to steer you in the right direction.”

Harris is part of a team of veterans at Career Source who is committed to helping veterans like Etienne find their calling after service.

“I’ve gone through the same thing they’ve gone through,” Harris said. “I lived their life. We have someone like me that advocates for that veteran.”

Career Source helps with more than just the job search. The advocate stands by their veteran every step of the way.

“Getting back into the workforce again,” Etienne said. “Finding my purpose again, learning myself again. I found that with being here at Career Source. They get it. They get us as veterans because they’re veterans themselves.”

It’s this type of connection that helped Etienne land her dream opportunity in the non-profit sector.

“It’s just amazing,” Etienne said. “That’s one of my purposes of why I think I’m on Earth. It aligned perfectly for me.”

If you are looking for employment, whether you’re a veteran or not, all you have to do is visit one of the five Career Source Central Florida locations. You can just walk in; you don’t need an appointment.

