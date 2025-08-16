Local leaders celebrate groundbreaking of Habitat for Humanity’s ‘Home for the Holidays’

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Habitat for Humanity launched its ‘Home for the Holidays’ event this morning in Holden Heights, marking the beginning of construction for a new home to be completed by the holiday season.

Local leaders participated in the groundbreaking ceremony, which aims to provide a family with a new home in time for the holidays. This event is part of Habitat for Humanity’s ongoing efforts to support communities by building affordable housing.

“Habitat made everything so easy... take away all the stress,” said Ebony Dennis, highlighting the organization’s supportive approach.

This year marks the sixth ‘Home for the Holidays’ event, demonstrating the ongoing commitment of Habitat for Humanity to the community. The Williams Company has been a key partner in these efforts, having built seven Habitat homes since 2020.

