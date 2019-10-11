Local pastor, radio host accused of sexually abusing minor granted bond

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A local pastor and radio host accused of sexually abusing a minor was granted bond Friday.
A judge granted Bryan Fulwider a bond of $700,000.
A woman came forward last week and said Fulwider started grooming her at 13 and then raped her more than 100 times from the time she was 14 until she was 18 years old.
She said the abuse started in 2005 when Fulwider was the senior pastor of First Congregational Church of Winter Park, the same place where the woman met Fulwider when she was a child.
Fulwider is facing 16 counts of sexual activity with a child.
The judge attached conditions to Fulwider's release from jail if his bond is met.
The judge said Fulwider may not have contact with the victim or her family, or come within 500 feet of her home, family's home, job or church. He is also not allowed to have unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18 or be in possession of or view any pornographic material.
If released, the judge said Fulwider is required to surrender his passport and not travel outside of Orange and Seminole counties.
Just learned Bryan Fulwider's bond was set at $700,000. The order came down while I was interviewing his attorney about a motion filed asking that he be removed from the case. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/6EhA1FDJiP— Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) October 11, 2019
