Woman says she dated attorney representing local pastor, radio host in sexual abuse case

The accuser in the child rape case involving a popular local pastor wants the pastor’s attorney off the case because she believes the attorney could be a witness.
The accuser said she dated one of Pastor Bryan Fulwider’s attorneys.
In an 11-page motion, the woman’s attorney writes this is a “crystal-clear example of impropriety” regarding attorney Jacob Stuart and the woman's relationship.
The woman filed a motion to disqualify the defense counsel that said:
“Mr. Stuart was in an intimate, romantic relationship with the victim in this matter for approximately two years during the period of delay in reporting.”
It also said the attorney and the woman met at the First Congregational Church of Winter Park, the same place where the woman met Fuldwider when she was a child.
In 2005, Fulwider was the senior pastor of the church.
According to the arrest affidavit, the woman said Fulwider started grooming her at 13 and then raped her more than 100 times from 14 to 18 years old.
The woman came forward last week.
Police said they have a controlled phone call where Fulwider admitted to being intimate with the woman when she was underage.
Fulwider’s attorney filed a counter motion to remain the legal counsel for the pastor.
