A local school is launching a unique preschool program

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A school in Central Florida is launching a special preschool program.

The Young Innovators Academy has teamed up with the Early Learning Coalition of Orange County to develop custom learning experiences.

The Empowering Communities to Shape Worlds is a new pilot program that will explore new ways of learning for local preschoolers.

Educators said the program will involve input from parents, teachers, and students.

Read: Wizard of Oz museum will move to this Central Florida city

The new program will be taught at both locations of the Young Innovators Academy in Oviedo and Winter Garden.

Educators said their ultimate goal is to support an independent and collective agency in their students.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group