Local school takes safety measures after a student died in an accident

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — New safety measures are in place at Sugar Mill Elementary School, a month after a fourth-grade student was hit and killed in a crosswalk. The crash happened just before the start of the school day.

Speedbumps have already been installed and a few trees have been cut down to increase visibility between the parking lot and road.

Volusia Schools Spokesperson Greg Turchetta said still in the works is more signage and messaging to parents.

“We are doing a traffic study once school reopens so that we can get an actual loo at when the parents re here and some of the new improvements in, how does it flow now,” said Turchetta.

A housing development is also in the process of being built next to the school. Part of that project now includes moving the sidewalk back to add an additional traffic lane.

Parents pushed for these changes even before the tragedy in May. Police told Eyewitness News then a different child was hit in 2022 in another crosswalk outside the school. That student survived.

“We can put in as many deterrents as we want but when you drop your child off at a school you have to have your head on a swivel,” said Turchetta.

Once all the updates are made, the district has plans to meet with the parents at this school to talk about all of the changes. At last check, Port Orange Police said the driver in the May crash is not facing any charges.

