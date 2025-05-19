Longwood leaders expected to choose new City Manager on Monday

LONGWOOD, Fla. — The City of Longwood will look to a familiar face to fill a key leadership role.

Commissioners will take a vote Monday night on whether to officially make William Watts the new city manager.

He’s been serving as the city’s interim manager.

He was Longwood’s deputy fire chief and previously served as Maitland’s fire chief.

Watts was born and raised in Seminole County.

Monday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

