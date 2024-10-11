Looters arrested after robbing hurricane-damaged business in Daytona Beach Shores, police say

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Police in Daytona Beach Shores said they arrested two men after they looted a business that was damaged by Hurricane Milton.

Officers said Austin Ryan, 36, was arrested Thursday afternoon after stealing from Cyber Fuels on South Atlantic Avenue.

Police said the front window of the business was shattered during the storm and Ryan took advantage of the damage.

Officers said Ryan had been found on another property with a bag full of stolen merchandise.

According to a report, Ryan had stolen snacks, alcoholic beverages and tobacco products.

Police said Ryan was also armed with a knife and was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Officials said early in the day, they also arrested Timothy Work for robbing the same location.

The alleged crimes happened during a State of Emergency order by Gov. Ron DeSantis, which carries enhanced charges.

