Lottery news: Central Florida players—check your tickets!

ORLANDO, Fla. — As the new year begins, the excitement is really building! Everyone’s eyes are on the upcoming Powerball jackpot, which is estimated to be a thrilling $193 million for the draw on Jan. 19.

Powerball draws happen three times a week—on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. ET.

In Florida Lottery news, the winning numbers for this weekend’s Fantasy 5 Midday Draw were 3, 5, 12, 14, and 29. A quick pick ticket purchased at Circle K in Winter Garden ended up winning a fantastic prize of $58,732.91.

The next draw is set for January 19, with an estimated prize of $100,000.

Remember, ticket sales close at 10 p.m. ET on those days.

