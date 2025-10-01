Louis Tomlinson announces Orlando concert for 2026 world tour

ORLANDO, Fla. — Louis Tomlinson, former member of One Direction, will bring his 2026 ‘How Did We Get Here?’ World Tour to Addition Financial Arena in Orlando on July 23, 2026.

Tickets for the Orlando show will go on sale on Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster App.

Louis Tomlinson rose to fame as a member of the globally successful boy band One Direction before launching his solo career with the album ‘Walls’ in 2020.

His latest single, ‘Lemonade,’ has been released ahead of his third studio album, ‘How Did I Get Here?,’ which is set to be released on January 23, 2026.

All dates, acts, and ticket prices for the tour are subject to change without notice, according to the event organizers.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group