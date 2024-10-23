Low-pressure area could develop in Caribbean over the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are continuing to monitor the tropics with 4 and a half weeks left in the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The remnants of Oscar continue to move away and out into the open Atlantic.
More attention is now focused on the south of Florida.
Read: American Red Cross: Help people affected by Hurricanes Milton and Helene
A low-pressure system in the western Caribbean is working to develop over the next week.
A lot of rain will start building over the weekend.
Read: Operation Blue Roof applications open after Hurricane Milton
We are still waiting to see if anything will develop.
Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:
©2024 Cox Media Group