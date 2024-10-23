Local

Low-pressure area could develop in Caribbean over the weekend

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are continuing to monitor the tropics with 4 and a half weeks left in the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The remnants of Oscar continue to move away and out into the open Atlantic.

More attention is now focused on the south of Florida.

Read: American Red Cross: Help people affected by Hurricanes Milton and Helene

A low-pressure system in the western Caribbean is working to develop over the next week.

A lot of rain will start building over the weekend.

Read: Operation Blue Roof applications open after Hurricane Milton

We are still waiting to see if anything will develop.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:


WFTV Home page collection /news/local stories

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read