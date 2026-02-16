Lucy, beloved Florida panther featured on U.S. postage stamp, dies after cancer battle

TAMPA, Fla. — ZooTampa at Lowry Park announced the passing of “Lucy,” a critically endangered Florida panther.

Lucy was humanely euthanized following a decline in health due to cancer.

Zoo officials said Lucy served as a global ambassador for her species for nearly 20 years after being rescued as a cub in 2007.

Her image became a symbol of wildlife conservation, appearing on a U.S. postage stamp and a skyscraper in New York.

The panther’s health began to decline following a cancer diagnosis in recent years.

While ZooTampa health teams treated her condition, the decision to euthanize her was made to prevent further suffering.

Lucy had been under the care of the zoo’s animal health teams for nearly two decades.

Before her illness, Lucy was known for her distinct personality and interaction with her caregivers.

Staff members noted that she enjoyed watermelons, scratches and affection.

Chris Massaro, senior vice president and chief zoological officer at ZooTampa, reflected on the panther’s long-standing connection with the public.

“Lucy leaves a legacy that touched millions of hearts,” Massaro said. “While we are saddened by her passing, we are immensely proud to have witnessed her extraordinary life and the joy she brought to people around the world.”

The loss of the 18-year-old panther comes as her species remains under significant threat in the wild.

Wildlife officials estimate there are between 120 and 230 adults remaining in the wild.

Human activity continues to pose the greatest risk to the survival of the species.

Vehicle collisions are cited as a leading cause of death for panthers in Florida.

Ongoing conservation efforts are focused on protecting the remaining animals and their natural habitats.

