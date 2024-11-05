Luxury cigar bar and wine shop to fill niche in growing Winter Garden community

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

62 Cigar Bar and Social Club and Regency Wine and Spirits Marketplace are expected to open in the outskirts of Winter Garden in about 11 months.

The businesses, owned by Donny and Candace Itwaru, will break ground Nov. 5 at 15487 Sunquat Drive in the Hamlin neighborhood of Horizon West.

The couple bought the undeveloped property in 2022. Their other business, Regency Wine and Liquor of Winter Garden, opened in April 2009 at 16100 Marsh Road.

