Madeline Soto case: Stephan Sterns’s pretrial hearing continued

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Osceola County judge continued the pretrial hearing for the man accused of killing a local teen Wednesday.

Stephan Sterns is accused of killing his girlfriend’s teenage daughter, Madeline Soto, last February.

The pretrial hearing on Wednesday was scheduled to address motions for the 60 charges in relation to sex crimes.

Read: Madeline Soto case: State to seek death penalty against Stephan Sterns

Sterns’ team has filed motions to suppress evidence obtained from the seizure of a cellphone and to suppress evidence obtained from a Google search warrant.

This all comes after Sterns’ team filed more than 50 motions in the murder trial earlier this month.

Read: Madeline Soto case: Jail emails released between man accused of killing teen and his family

Some of those included taking the death penalty off the table, limiting how the word “murder” can be used in court, and preventing prosecutors from challenging certain prospective jurors.

The judge decided to continue the hearing until April 23rd with Sterns’s jury trial period May 5-21.

