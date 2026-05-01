Magic Kingdom gears up for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is returning to Magic Kingdom with select event nights running from August 7 through October 31.

The separately ticketed event features Halloween-themed entertainment, trick-or-treating, character meet-and-greets, and themed food and merchandise.

Guests can expect returning favorites like the Boo-to-You Halloween Parade, the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular, and a fireworks show at Cinderella Castle. New this year, Stitch will host a themed dance party in Tomorrowland.

2026 event dates include:

August: 7, 11, 14, 18, 21, 23, 25, 28, 30

7, 11, 14, 18, 21, 23, 25, 28, 30 September: 1, 4, 8, 11, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22, 24, 25, 27, 29

1, 4, 8, 11, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22, 24, 25, 27, 29 October: 1, 2, 4, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 18, 22, 23, 25, 27, 29, 31

Tickets go on sale May 5 for select resort guests and May 12 for the general public, with prices varying by date. Organizers say dates often sell out, and guests are encouraged to plan ahead.

Partygoers can enter the park as early as 4 p.m., with the event officially beginning at 7 p.m.

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