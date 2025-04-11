Magic look to extend their win streak to five games on the road against the Pacers

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic (40-40) are on a four-game win streak as they head to Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Pacers (49-31) Friday night.

With their seeding and division title already clinched, the Magic look to stay sharp and focused as the regular season comes to a close.

“We’re trying to continue to get sharp and continue to get healthy and stay ready,” said Magic guard Gary Harris. “We have two games left before the postseason, but then, the second season starts in the postseason. So, looking forward to getting to play meaningful basketball and making sure that we do the right things to get in rhythm and ready for this play-in game.”

The players will be out of the lineup tonight for the Magic due to injury: Paolo Banchero (right ankle; soreness), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (left knee; strain), Wendell Carter, Jr. (right hip; contusion), and Franz Wagner (right knee; soreness).

Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.

