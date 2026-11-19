ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic lost to the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers, 121-116.

The Magic jumped out to a quick start in the first quarter, going on a 24-7 run within the first few minutes. Desmond Bane in the quarter scored 12 points, hitting four three-pointers. Bane set the franchise record with nine consecutive games of making three three-pointers. The Magic led 40-27 after the first.

The Magic led by as many as 16 points in the second quarter. The 76ers cut into the deficit, bringing the Magic’s lead down to five, with LeBron James leading the way with 9 points in the quarter. Magic led at halftime 69-64.

The Magic started the third quarter with a 6-0 run, stretching their lead to 11 points. The 76ers answered with their own 21-11 run in the quarter, cutting the lead to a single point. Magic led going into the fourth, 97-92.

The 76ers came out aggressive in the fourth, led by guard VJ Edgecomb, who scored 13 of his season-high 24 points in the quarter, including three three-pointers. Sixers took their first lead since 3-0 in the first when they went up 107-106. The Magic regained the lead at 112-111. The 76ers ended he game on a 10-1 run.

Franz Wagner led the Magic with 27 points. The Magic’s next game is an NBA Group Stage game on the road against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 pm on MagicTV 27.

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