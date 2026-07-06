Magic’s revamped staff signals focus on game strategy and player growth

, Fla. — The Orlando Magic have announced a new coaching lineup, including veteran coach Joe Prunty, Greg Buckner, and Popeye Jones, signaling a focus on player development and game strategy.

We have named our assistant coaches 🪄



→ https://t.co/MDcsHRkiES pic.twitter.com/KU6oa9kwaV — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) July 6, 2026

The staff also includes Tom Bialaszewski, Riley Crean, Jon Harris, Ben Johnson, Jacqlyn Poss, and Mfon Udofia. D.J. Bakker will take on a dual role as assistant coach and director of player development, while Shannan Lum has been named assistant coach and director of coaching operations.

The team has also added Curtis Lewis as head video coordinator and Nicholas Russo as manager of basketball strategy.

With a refreshed staff and new leadership, the Magic appear focused on building sustained success both on and off the court.

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