Mail theft under investigation in Orange County neighborhood

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The United States Postal Inspection Service is investigating reports of mail theft in Avalon Park in Orange County.

The Postal Inspection Service office has advised the public to be on the lookout for suspicious mail theft activity.

Residents are encouraged to report any incidents of mail theft to the Orlando office and to capture video evidence if possible.

The Postal Inspection Service’s website provides additional details on reporting mail theft and what steps to take if you suspect your mail has been stolen.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group