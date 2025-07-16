Main Street Arch in Daytona Beach nears completion of restoration

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The famous Main Street Arch in Daytona Beach is almost finished with its restoration, with completion anticipated by the end of summer.

The arch, built in the 1930s, was damaged by a storm last year, causing it to close for several months. Crews have been carefully repairing the coquina rock stonework to bring the structure back to its original condition.

The Main Street Arch is a nearly 100-year-old historic landmark, part of Daytona Beach’s collection that includes the clocktower and bandshell. The restoration project seeks to preserve these vital symbols of the city’s heritage.

The city first shut the arch last September after finding it was no longer stable. Since then, considerable progress has been achieved, and the project to restore the arch is projected to be completed by the month’s end.

As the restoration of the Main Street Arch approaches completion, residents and visitors can anticipate its reopening, revitalizing a cherished symbol of Daytona Beach’s historic legacy.

