Major drainage improvements completed in Imperial Lakes community by Polk County

MULBERRY, Fla. — Polk County completed a major drainage project aimed at reducing roadway flooding in the Imperial Lakes community.

The county said the $8.17 million Imperial Lakes Boulevard Drainage Improvements Project focused on a section of Imperial Lakes Boulevard near Country Club Lane.

Officials said flooding had regularly occurred in the area after significant rainfall.

Imperial Lakes Boulevard is the only access route for several neighborhoods in the community, according to the county.

The completed improvements are designed to protect the roadway from flooding impacts up to a 100-year storm event.

The project included raising a 0.25-mile section of Imperial Lakes Boulevard, upgrading the storm sewer system and building wet detention ponds on former golf course property to better manage stormwater runoff.

Additional work included a pipe replacement on Old Colony Road and replacement of the Misty Lake outfall pipe to improve water flow from the lake.

Construction began Feb. 17, 2025, and was completed April 20, 2026.

Polk County said the project was funded using more than $7.1 million in American Rescue Plan funds.

Officials said the improvements are expected to enhance public safety, improve roadway reliability during severe weather and strengthen stormwater infrastructure in the Imperial Lakes community.

For more information about Polk County Roads and Drainage projects, visit the county’s website.

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