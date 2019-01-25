0 Major events to hit downtown Orlando January 26-27 weekend

ORLANDO, Fl. - The CIty of Orlando has sent out a Travel Advisory in prepartion of major events slated for downtown this weekend.

If you'd like to get to all of the events, you're going to have to put some hustle in your step, but we've put together a planner to guide you through.

The Parramore Farmers Market is a staple in the downtown community, open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You'll have the chance to purchase fresh and healthy home grown foods by local farmers. Over 30 local vendors are scheduled to be in attendance at 832 West Central Boulevard.

If you're in the mood for an early show and already have your ticket, you can catch a matinee of Hamilton at the Dr. Phillips Center. .

While the night could get pretty busy early, you'll want to check on your parking options around the city. Downtown Orlando has helpful resources on parking and ways to get around.

Sunday will be more of a relaxed day, where you can enjoy more local eats at Lake Eola's Farmer Market at 10 a.m. You'll be able to enjoy great food and lively entertainment until 4 p.m. A childhood cancer walk will also take place at the park at 2 p.m.

Football fans will be able to then catch the NFL's elite at the Camping Wolrd Stadium for the Pro Bowl. Fans have been interacting with players throught the week for various events. Visit this NFL guide for ticket information. The game kicks off at 3 p.m.

If you're still looking to groove for the night, you'll be able to see Marc Anthony at the Amway Center. The concert doesn't begin until 8 p.m., so you'll have plenty of time to grab dinner and freshen up. For ticket information, click here.

Be sure to click here for a full list of events.

