ORLANDO, Fla. — The Justice Department announced the results of its 2025 National Health Care Fraud takedown, charging 324 defendants, including 96 medical professionals, across the United States for their alleged involvement in health care fraud schemes totaling over $14.6 billion in intended loss.

Officials say the takedown involved coordinated efforts from federal and state law enforcement agencies, marking an unprecedented initiative to combat health care fraud that exploits patients and taxpayers. Among those charged were doctors, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, and other licensed medical professionals across 50 federal districts and 12 State Attorneys General’s Offices.

The government seized over $245 million in assets, including cash, luxury vehicles, and cryptocurrency, as part of the enforcement efforts. This demonstrates the significant return on investment from health care fraud enforcement.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that it successfully prevented over $4 billion from being paid out in false and fraudulent claims. In addition, CMS suspended or revoked the billing privileges of 205 providers before the Takedown.

Officlas reported that twenty defendants were charged $14.2 million in alleged fraud, and civil settlements with 106 defendants totaling $34.3 million were also announced.

The Justice Department states that the takedown is likely to discourage future fraudulent activities and boost the integrity of the health care system.

