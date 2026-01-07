Making a Splash: Young diver secures blessed cross in Tarpon Springs

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — In Tarpon Springs, dozens of young men participated in a special Epiphany tradition.

The group dove into Spring Bayou to retrieve a blessed cross.

An 18-year-old successfully retrieved the cross, a retrieve believed to bring good fortune for the year ahead.

This tradition is part of the Epiphany celebration, which holds deep significance within the community.

The dive into Spring Bayou to retrieve the blessed cross has been a longstanding custom.

