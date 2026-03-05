Male nurse accused of sexually battering disabled patient in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A male nurse is being held in the Orange County Jail, accused of sexually battering one of his patients.

46-year-old Abedinecho Katue is charged with sexual battery and lewd molestation of a disabled patient at Advent Health in Orlando, where he worked as a nurse. According to court records, he entered the patient’s room and “began telling her how attractive she was and that he wanted to take special care of her.” He also “invited her to Kenya several times.” The report states the victim “advised him how uncomfortable she was talking to him, yet he continued.”

The Orlando Police Department says the victim had an amputated leg and a cast on her left foot. They say Katue touched her inappropriately, as she used a bedpan. According to the report, “She said she told him to stop. She didn’t want him to touch her. She felt helpless.”

Investigators say, after telling another nurse what happened, the suspect “administered an unknown medication.” Even though “she did not want medication and told him to stop.”

Some visitors like Ben Durham say it’s a safety concern: “If it happens to that person, it could happen to anyone.”

We reached out to Advent Health in Orlando several times, but haven’t heard back.

Investigators say the victim recorded the suspect saying, “I can’t remember the last time I took care of such a young, black, beautiful girl like you.” The Department of Health shows his license expires in April, but he has had no prior complaints.

On social media, Katue is an influencer with more than 175-thousand followers on Facebook, and on TikTok, he even flashes his hospital badge. Durham says, “That’s terrible, he should lose his license.”

We also reached out to Katue’s attorney and are awaiting a response. His arraignment is scheduled for March 16 at 8:15 a.m.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group