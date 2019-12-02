Malibu Groves residents raise concerns over wetlands flooding

MALIBU GROVES, Fla. - Residents in Malibu Groves have met with city staff to address flooding in undeveloped wetlands that could threaten their homes when the rainy season returns.
A spokesman for the city said the area, which used to be a scenic park, was turned over to the city about 50 years ago by a developer who could not develop on top of the wetlands.
“It’s gotten so bad that it has receded all the way to the property line, Not just to the fence here but all the way to the house.” said Cynthia Harris, who has lived in her Malibu Groves home for more than 50 years.
