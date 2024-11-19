Man, 2 dogs found dead after running generator inside Merritt Island apartment, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Brevard County said a man and his two dogs have died due to possible carbon monoxide exposure.

Crews discovered the man and his dogs dead Monday night at the Merritt Islands Garden Apartments.

Deputies said the man’s electricity was turned off, and he had borrowed a gas generator for power.

After the man did not show up for work, someone went by the apartment to check on him.

There was no response when they knocked, and they could smell an order coming from the unit.

The crew discovered the man and his dogs dead inside the apartment.

The generator appeared to have been used inside the apartment but was not running at the time.

Deputies said it was unclear when exactly the deaths had occurred.

Brevard County deputies said a medical examiner is working to confirm the deaths are, in fact, related to carbon monoxide exposure.

Gas-powered generators should never be operated inside of or near an occupied structure.

