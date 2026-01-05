Man accused of attacking woman in College Park expected in court Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man accused of attacking a woman in College Park will be back in court on Monday.

Tyler Feight is scheduled to appear in court to address a new charge related to a violation of probation.

Feight’s hearing will discuss his recent arrest last month, which occurred just three weeks into his probation term stemming from previous charges.

Police reports indicate he was arrested for failing to complete a mandatory evaluation required by his probation.

Feight was placed on probation after being convicted for a previous offense, which mandated regular check-ins and evaluations to monitor compliance.

