Man accused of attempting to kill Trump will defend himself at trial

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The man accused of trying to kill President Donald Trump in Florida last year will represent himself at trial.

A Florida judge warned Ryan Routh that representing himself in court is a bad idea.

Routh is facing several charges, including attempted assassination of a presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He faces life in prison if convicted.

Officials said he’s been refusing to work with his public defenders.

The trial is scheduled to start in September and could last up to four weeks.

Routh has pleaded not guilty.

