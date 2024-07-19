Man accused of killing 13-year-old girl appears in Orange County court

ORLANDO, Fla. — The man accused of killing a 13-year-old girl in Orange County was back in court on Friday.

Jerry Dorisme is accused of stabbing Rose Diejuste to death on the Fourth of July.

Detectives said it happened at the apartment complex where the young girl lived off of South Rio Grande Avenue.

Dorisme court appearance Friday was for a pre-trial hearing, but things did not go as some may have expected.

Read: Sheriff: Girl, 13, was stabbed to death by stranger while walking to friend’s house

During the hearing, the defense argued the state couldn’t prove the suspect in custody was the one who committed this crime.

The state argued they had plenty of evidence and asked that he be held with no bond.

Read: Family of slain 13-year-old Orange County teen says they moved to Orlando for a better life

The state called the lead detective on the case to the stand to review the timeline of events, review the witnesses they spoke with, and discuss the evidence collected.

The defense argued the detective’s statements were “inferences” and weren’t necessarily facts.

Read: Orange County deputies arrest suspect in murder of 13-year-old girl

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said the murder was “senseless” and that Dorisme didn’t know Rose.

Because of this first-degree murder charge and Dorisme’s criminal history, the state argued he did, in fact, commit this murder and should not be given a bond.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group